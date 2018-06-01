Hawick torch thief fined £250

A thief has been fined £250 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

Police officers found a torch on Lee Nichol while searching him after they saw him go into a garage near his Ramsay Road home in Hawick shortly after midnight on November 22.

The owner of the garage later confirmed the torch belonged to him.

Defence lawyer Ed Hulme said Nichol was taking his dog for a walk but it ran off, so when he noticed the garage door was slightly ajar, he thought his missing pet might be inside and went to check.

Nichol pleaded guilty to a charge of stealing a torch.

He was also fined £100 for breaching a court order not to enter Burnfoot in Hawick.

He was found hiding in a wardrobe in his partner’s home there on May 18 in defiance of that order.