Hawick to host audition for TV talent show

Television bosses are heading to the Borders next month in a bid to find Britain’s next singing sensation.

A crew from the hit ITV show The Voice UK will be at 13 Brew, a new cafe and bar in Hawick, for an audition night on Friday, May 11.

The Voice UK coaches Olly Murs, Jennifer Hudson, Tom Jones and Will.i.am.

The audition is a chance for budding vocalists to catch the eyes – and, more importantly, ears – of the judges and vie for places on the primetime show, regularly watched by more than five million viewers.

The winner of the next series, the eighth, will land a £100,000 prize and a record deal.

The event is a real coup for the Teviot Crescent bar, according to Steve Anderson, its co-owner, with partner Michelle Hogg.

The 33-year-old, of Hawick, said: “We’ve only been open seven weeks, so it’s great publicity for us.

“As far as I know, ours is the only audition in the Borders.

“I know there’s a lot of talent in the region, so I’d invite anyone who thinks they have what it takes to come along.

“We had a really successful open-mic night recently, and the place was packed out.

“I think The Voice representatives saw that mentioned on Facebook and called up to ask if they could use the venue.

“Three people from The Voice will be here on the night, and some of the acts will be video-taped.

“We’re asking people to register via my email, steve@thirteenbrew.co, to ensure they get to perform. They’ll need to bring along a backing track or an instrument to play.”

Steve, also a landscape gardener, has big plans for the venue, previously the Gretel Bar, including brewing his own craft beers on the premises.

The Voice UK – featuring a line-up of coaches including Tom Jones, Will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson and Olly Murs, began life on BBC One in 2012 before moving over to ITV last year.

Previous winners have included Ruti Olajugbagbe, Kevin Simm, Leanne Mitchell and Mo Jamil Adeniran.

The show’s Hawick audition night is one of only five in Scotland lined up at present, though further dates are yet to be announced, the others thus far being in Aberdeen, Dundee, Glasgow and Stirling.