Hawick teenager admits selling ecstasy tablets to 12-year-olds

A drug dealer responsible for selling ecstasy tablets to two 12-year-olds has been told he is lucky not to be facing a murder charge.

The schoolboys fell ill after taking pills containing compounds of the class-A drug and required urgent medical treatment.

Jake Moffett, born with no arms, pleaded guilty to a drug-dealing charge at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Peter Paterson told the 18-year-old: “If you don’t know this by now, I will tell you this is an extremely serious matter.

“Supplying class-A drugs is a serious matter but to children aged 12 makes it a lot more serious.

“It could easily have killed them, and you could be facing a charge of murder.”

Calling for background reports to be prepared before sentencing, the sheriff warned Moffett that he would be remanded in custody if he does not co-operate with preparation of the reports and fails to turn up for appointments.

Tessa Bradley, prosecuting, explained that Moffett met a 12-year-old boy in Victoria Park, Galashiels, at around 5.30pm on Thursday, October 11, and sold him a tablet.

The fiscal described how the boy’s mother went to bed that night leaving her son playing video games.

She said: “She got out of bed later on to get some medicine and found her son with large pupils and visibly shaken.”

The schoolboy received medical treatment and later confirmed that he had bought an ecstasy tablet from Moffett.

A search warrant was obtained for Moffett’s home in Crumhaugh Road, Hawick, and £220 in cash was seized, along with pink tablets and a mobile phone.

Ms Bradley added that on October 21 another 12-year-old took what he believed to be an ecstasy tablet and, after being found apparently unwell by his mother, was taken for treatment at the Borders General Hospital at Melrose.

The boy confirmed he had bought the tablet from Moffett.

Moffett pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of compounds of ecstasy at his Hawick home between August 1 and October 12.

Sentence was deferred until March 18 for the production of a criminal justice social work report and a restriction-of-liberty order assessment.