Hawick tattoo artist hoping to open studio at Selkirk country house

A tattoo artist is hoping to open a studio at the Haining in Selkirk.

Rachael Roberts, of Horsleyhill Farmhouse at Hawick, has applied to Scottish Borders Council’s planning department for permission to convert part of the coach houses at the 18th century stately home into a studio.

Explaining that move, she said: “The art of tattooing has developed greatly in recent years. Though here it is generally only known through its fast-turnover, street-shop environment, more broadly it is attracting artists from different visual careers and backgrounds wanting to give greater time and emphasis to the art-working aspect of the trade.

“The Haining Estate is a hidden gem which provides the perfect setting for my work.”

She has already held a pre-application discussion with South Scotland Conservative list MSP Michelle Ballantyne, a trustee of the Haining Charitable Trust.