Hawick tartan teddy bears gifts for Poppy and youth cafe

The first-ever Hawick tartan teddy has woven its magic to come bearing yuletide gifts for two good causes.

The teddy bear, created by the Hawick Tartan Company and named Teri, was raffled off to raise funds for two appeals.

Teddy raffle winner Raymond Wood with Hawick Cornet Ali George. Photo: Derek Lunn.

The town’s Escape Youth Cafe was given £1,131, and £500 will go towards the £300,000 cost of sending poorly youngster Poppy Martin, two, to the US for life-saving medical treatment.

Hawick Tartan Company owner Robin Deas sold raffle tickets throughout the town and the winner, Raymond Wood, was presented with the much-sought-after teddy at a ceremony was staged at the town’s Tower Cafe last Wednesday night by Ali George, this year’s Hawick Cornet.

Poppy’s dad, Hawick soldier Robbie Shields, 23, a former regular at the Escape Youth Cafe, was on hand to take delivery of the cheque supporting his fundraising efforts, together with former partner Ellena Martin, on behalf of their daughter.

Mr Deas also gave Robbie another tartan teddy bear to pass on to battling Poppy, with that handover being performed by cornet’s lass Katy Moffat.

Hawick United Ladies Colts hand over cheque to Robbie Shields. Pictured with him are Kelly Moffat, Myley Moffat and Jane O'Rourke. Photo: Derek Lunn.

Representatives of the Hawick United Ladies Colts football turned out too to present a cheque for £2,472 to boost Poppy’s appeal.

Hawick and Denholm councillor Stuart Marshall, chairman of the youth cafe, said: “I would like to say a huge thank-you on behalf of everyone in the town to Robin Deas and James Sugden, better known as the driving force behind the Hawick Tartan Company.

“When Robin and James first approached us about this wonderful idea of holding a very special raffle in order to raise funds and support two very worthwhile causes that involve the younger generation of our town, all of us couldn’t wait to get involved.

“All of us associated with the Escape Youth Cafe are delighted to be a beneficiary of part of the proceeds of this raffle.

“We are equally delighted that a very special youngster by the name of Poppy Martin, someone the town has taken to their heart, will also benefit from the huge generosity of townsfolk.

“Her dad Robbie must be proud to be representing a youngster who has touched all our hearts the length and breadth of Hawick and beyond.

“It gives us hope that Poppy will soon receive this vital treatment.”