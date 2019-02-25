Hawick shoplifter ordered to do 60 hours’ unpaid work

A man has been ordered to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work after admitting stealing three bottles of fragrance and an air freshener diffuser from a Hawick supermarket.

Paul Madden, 38, of Trinity Street, Hawick, pleaded guilty to shoplifting at Morrisons in Mart Street on November 20.

Jedburgh Sheriff Court was told that Madden, already banned from the store, was seen cutting off security tags from products there.

Defence lawyer Ed Hulme said his client had only a vague recollection of events but changed his plea to guilty after viewing CCTV footage of the incident.

The court was told the perfumes and diffuser, valued at £40, had been recovered.

Sheriff Peter Paterson ordered that the unpaid work be carried out by Madden over a six-month period.