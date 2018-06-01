Hawick shop worker ordered to pay compensation to colleagues she called ‘fat bitch’ and ‘dirty little slut’

A woman has been ordered to pay compensation to four colleagues at a Hawick supermarket after directing abusive and offensive remarks at them.

Toyah Chetwynd, 27, also made abusive comments about them on social media.

She pleaded guilty to a charge of threatening or abusive behaviour at Sainsbury’s in Hawick’s Commercial Road on February 6.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said that Chetwynd was on long-term sick leave from the store and had been having a “difficult relationship” with management and colleagues.

On the day of the offence, she turned up at Sainsbury’s at 5.30pm saying she wanted a meeting with management.

Mr Fraser said two supervisors then took her to the store’s training room, only for her to call one a “fat bitch” and the other a “dirty little slut” before calming down and leaving.

She returned at 8.55pm with her partner, however, and was again abusive towards staff.

Mr Fraser said: “She was asked what she was doing there. She replied ‘bring it on’ and said about one of her colleagues ‘I will have her. I know where she stays’.”

Later that night, Chetwynd went on Facebook and made more abusive comments about her colleagues.

Defence lawyer Mat Patrick said the offence happened at a time when her young child was suffering from a serious condition and she was in a relationship with another person employed at the store.

He explained there had been difficulties with certain members of staff and added that unkind things were allegedly said about their parenting skills.

Mr Patrick said: “It was boiling up, and she exploded.”

The lawyer insisted that the comments were not all one-way traffic and certain staff members were aggressive towards her too.

The court was told that Chetwynd no longer works at the store.

Sheriff Peter Paterson told her: “If you don’t know now, that sort of conduct gets you nowhere in life.”

He ordered her to pay £40 compensation to each of four named workers she subjected to abusive comments, making for a total payout of £160.