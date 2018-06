US chain Subway’s Hawick sandwich shop has closed.

The franchise, one of more than 2,400 in the UK, had been trading in High Street for almost a decade.

The only Subway left in the region is in Galashiels, though another is to open soon in Jedburgh.

Hawick’s Subway, at No 27, is three doors down from the Royal Bank of Scotland branch due to close this Thursday, June 14.

It shut without warning, and the company has not responded to our request for an explanation.