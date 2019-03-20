Hawick’s B&M closes as rain comes in

Bargain hunters in Hawick are facing frustration after a popular discount store announced it would remain closed until next month while roof repairs are carried out.

Shoppers were left standing outside the B&M store in Croft Road last Wednesday and Thursday following problems with the roof at the premises.

It was thought repairs had been completed when it opened its doors as normal on Friday.

However, it has been closed again since the weekend with reports on social media of “rain pouring through the roof”.

Now a spokesperson for the Merseyside-based company has confirmed that the outlet will not be opening again until Monday, April 1, at the earliest.

The spokesperson said: “There are currently some roof works happening in our Hawick store.

“We are working with the builders on site to get the store back open on Monday, April 1st. We apologise for any inconvenience.”

The surprise closure has raised a heated debate on social media sites.

Some people have even wondered whether the staff had gone on strike, and others admitted it was a “big miss”.

Shane Kelly posted: “B&M is a big miss at the moment. It’s a good central location for people who can’t drive and for the older folk, bless them. Hopefully back to normal this week.”

Jean Wallace added: “It was closed Wednesday and Thursday for roof repairs, opened Friday, but was closed Saturday and Sunday. No notice to say when it will open.”

Others were more accepting of its closure, Ann Linton saying: “Better closed than caving in and maybe hurting some customers or staff.”

While Edward Beattie said the closure was a boost to the discount store’s competitors in the town.

He said: “It soon won’t be needed anyway, with the new one in the Factory Shop and the other to open in Homebase.”

Both the supermarket chain’s Borders branches, in Galashiels and Hawick, opened within a week of each other in September 2010 after moving into the towns’ former Somerfield supermarket premises.

However, the Galashiels premises closed at the end of 2016.