A Hawick Rotary Club quiz night was held last Friday in the Bridge Cafe when £353 was raised.

The cash will go to the ‘500 miles’ charity which supplies prosthetic limbs to Third World countries where people have had limbs blown-off by land-mines.

The winning team was (from left) Jim Peat, Carol Peat, Mike McNaughton and Lynn McNaughton, with organiser Ron Sutherland in the background.