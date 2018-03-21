Hawick Resilience Group to hold training exercise

Hawick’s new community resilience group is gearing up for its first training exercise next month, in the form of a simulated missing persons search.

Aided by Police Scotland and the Tweed Valley Mountain Rescue Team, volunteers meeting at the Salvation Army hall in Croft Road at 9.45am on Saturday, April 7, can register before being sent out on a mock search scheduled to conclude with coffee and a debrief by 12.30pm.

Resilience co-ordinator Gordon Short is urging anyone fit and able to go along. “This group of volunteers make themselves available to be called upon by the police in the event of an incident to assist them in times of need or emergency,” he said.

Anyone interested in joining can contact Gordon on 07496485222 or at over50s@tiscali.co.uk