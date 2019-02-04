Hawick pupils have the right ingredients for Rotary competition

Two pupils from Hawick High School – Kitty Morgan, third from left, and Brooke Gibson, fourth from left – qualified to enter the second round of the Rotary Young Chef competition held in Kelso High School.

They are pictured with their certificates of entry, along with pupils from Langholm, Kelso and Peebles.

The judges commented that the entries were of a particularly high standard and this round was won by a pupil from Kelso and one from Peebles.

Hawick Rotary Club is holding a Young Photographer of the Year competition with the town’s high school. Exhibits are on show until next Thursday at the Sainsbury’s supermarket in Commercial Road and the public are being invited to view the photographs and cast their vote for the best exhibit.

The Rotary Young Musician competition is also being supported by a pupil from Hawick High School who will be competing in the zone final in Selkirk on February 22.