Hawick pupils enjoy high energy workshop

Primary pupils were asked to channel their energy when a travelling science show visited Hawick last week.

Children at Wilton Primary School learned about energy consumption and renewable resources when Generation Science, a touring programme of shows, came to town on Thursday.

Rebecca Wilson, Mirren Parr, Rosie Swailes and Harris Bell with Becky Niven.

Through the theatrical show Smart Grid, delivered by Edinburgh Science, primary six and seven pupils discovered how smart grids allow energy consumption to be switched on and off and looked at renewable and non-renewable energy sources.

They also carried out experiments to discover the implications excessive energy consumption can have on the environment.

Acting headteacher Martin Wilson said: “We were very excited to welcome the Generation Science tour to our school.

“Smart Grid is a brilliant and informative way of engaging children with science and teaching them about energy consumption and renewable energy resources.“

Chea McAuley, Samuel Fenech, Thamas Ramage and Sienna Bonin learning how much it costs to run appliances.

Generation Science manager Joan Davidson added: “We aim to improve the provision of science education in Scottish primary schools, to bring science to life in the classroom and to educate and inspire young learners in science.”

Launched 27 years ago, the scheme, designed to make science fun, exciting and easy to understand, has reached over a million children in Scotland.