Hawick pupils back at school after weekend fire

Hawick firefighters at the town's high school.

Smoke and flames were seen coming from the roof of the building in Buccleuch Street on Friday afternoon.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious and it is thought the blaze started after a solar panel on the roof caught fire.

The school was closed to pupils at the time – as it was yesterday, Monday, June 13 – due to the town’s common riding celebrations.

The fire was quickly extinguished by firefighters and no-one was injured.

The blaze caused some internal damage to the building but no structural damage.