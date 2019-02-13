Hawick primary pupils being put at risk by poor parking, say parents

Concerns are being voiced that primary school pupils in Hawick are being put at risk by taxi drivers allegedly parking irresponsibly.

There have been reports of cabbies parking up erratically and potentially dangerously outside Drumlanrig St Cuthbert’s Primary School in the Loan while picking up and dropping off youngsters.

Taxis have been seen to take up spaces allocated for school buses, forcing buses affected to pull up elsewhere, and fears have been raised that one of the near 380 youngsters aged three to 11 on the school’s register could end up being seriously injured as a result.

Those concerns have been taken up by Hawick and Hermitage councillor Davie Paterson, and he has raised the matter with both Scottish Borders Council officers and the police to call for remedial action to be taken to safeguard pupils.

Mr Paterson said: “I was contacted by an extremely concerned parent who is worried about the number of taxis which are parking in extremely dangerous positions outside the school.

“There have been reports of taxis taking up the spaces allocated for buses, meaning the buses can’t get parked.

“My constituent feels that this is increasing the likelihood of a child being hit by a car.

“I have written to the police and the council’s licensing officers hoping that they can have a word with these drivers.

“It just all seems all very chaotic, and these drivers need to be made aware of the potential consequences of their actions.”

Mr Paterson added: “I have been told that these taxis are probably there picking up kids from the school, but this is really dangerous and they have been parking on the lines allocated for the bus.

“I believe the headteacher is aware of the issue and she’s glad that some action is being taken to address it.”

Jeanette Gordon, headteacher at the 12-classroom school, opened in 1960, declined to comment.