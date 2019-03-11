Hawick photographers in running for national awards

Three Hawick photographers are focusing on success after being shortlisted for national awards.

Around 60 finalists will battle it out for recognition at the annual Master Photographers Association’s Scottish regional awards at the Grange Manor Hotel in Grangemouth on Tuesday, March 26.

Hawick photographer Graeme Webb.

Among the nominees are John and Sandra Parris, of Hislop Gardens in Hawick, and Graeme Webb, based in the town’s High Street.

Graeme, a photographer for the past six years.

He said: “John usually does quite well at these awards. We’re both quite friendly, and John has been helpful and encouraging for me to enter. It’s a friendly rivalry – that’s a good way to put it.

“To have two master photographers within the one town, and for it to be a relatively small town, is quite a prestigious thing.

“To have two multi-award-winning photographers in the town shows a high skill level.

“I’ve entered five images, and all five have been accepted through to the final, which means they have all won some sort of award, but we don’t find out which awards until the evening itself.

“It’s quite a prestigious event, and there were a lot of entries this year, so I’m pleased I got through.

“This is the second year I’ve entered, and last year I didn’t get anything through, so to get all five through this time is great.”

John said: “We’ve been entering the awards for years and been fortunate enough to have won the overall title a number of times, which is a massive achievement.

“We don’t take this for granted as there are a lot of very talented master photographers in Scotland.

“We had encouraged Graeme to enter the awards so he can get feedback from the judges about the standard of the work entered, which always helps us all to keep learning and stepping up our game.

“A little friendly competition is always good, we wish Graeme the best of luck.”

All three photographers’ work will also go forward to UK-wide awards to be staged in October.