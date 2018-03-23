Hawick party-goer admits drink-driving

A motorist stopped by police was recognised by officers as he had been drinking at a party they’d had to break up earlier that night.

Jay Dixon, 26, pleaded guilty to driving with a breath-alcohol count of 36 microgrammes, the legal limit being 22, in Weensland Road, Hawick, on January 6.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser told Jedburgh Sheriff Court that police stopped an MG car at about 3.50am and recognised the driver as they had been called out to attend a party earlier that night and noticed he had been drinking.

Defence lawyer Mat Patrick said his client had been at his brother’s flat for a party, but there had been complaints about the noise, and the party stopped when the police arrived.

Mr Patrick continued: “He had been expecting to stay the night. Unfortunately, he decided to get in his car and drive. He was faced with circumstances he did not expect.”

Energy company worker Dixon, of Langlee Drive, Galashiels, was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £375.