Hawick park wins bid to become a place of living remembrance

Hawick’s Wilton Lodge Park has been designated a place of living remembrance to those killed in the First World War.

It has been awarded centenary field status as part of a project launched in 2014 by Fields in Trust and the Royal British Legion to secure recreational spaces in perpetuity as places to honour those killed in the 1914-1918 conflict.

The application, submitted earlier this year, wash backed by the town’s ex-servicemen’s Club, branch of Royal British Legion Scotland, town councillors and the Callants’ Club.

The park’s green spaces around the town’s war memorials there are now protected and known nationally as spaces dedicated to remembrance.

Hawick and Hermitage councillor and town provost Watson McAteer said: “This recognition is just reward for all those local clubs and volunteers who have created and supported lasting memorials for those who paid the ultimate sacrifice during tImes of conflict.

“While the programme specifically recognises and honours those who lost their lives in the First World War it’s main objective is to protect parks and green spaces in perpetuity.

“At a time when savage council cuts are creating a real problem for our parks and gardens I am hopeful that this award will at least ensure that Wilton Lodge Park remains a real jewel in our crown.

“I will be engaging with Sthe councill to understand just what additional support will be available.”

Lower Green in West Linton and Duns Park have also achieved centenary field status.