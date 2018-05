A mother of six has been ordered to carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work at Jedburgh Sheriff Court after she admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Lorna O’Rourke, 45, of Weensland Road, Hawick, pleaded guilty to shouting and swearing, making offensive and abusive comments, gesticulating aggressively and pulling a cannula from her arm while receiving treatment.

That offence happened at her home and in an ambulance en route to the Borders General Hospital at Melrose.