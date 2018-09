A motorist has been banned from the road for six months after admitting charges of careless driving and having no insurance in Hawick on February 20.

David Stephenson, 30, of Allars Bank, Hawick, also pleaded guilty to driving a van with no MoT, not wearing an adult seatbelt and having a bald tyre and defective brake.

He was also fined a total of £740 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.