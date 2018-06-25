Hawick motorist banned from road over dangerous driving on A7 at Ashkirk

A motorist has been banned from the road for 12 months at Selkirk Sheriff Court for overtaking a line of vehicles in the face of oncoming traffic in full view of police officers.

Robert Searle, 25, of Fraser Avenue in Hawick, pleaded guilty to a charge of dangerous driving on the A7 Edinburgh-Carlisle road at Ashkirk on February 23.

The court was told that other drivers had to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

A police car was behind Searle’s BMW at the time and pulled him over after witnessing the manoeuvre.

In addition to being banned from the road for the next year, Searle was fined £250 and will have to resit his driving test before he is allowed to get his licence back.