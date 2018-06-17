Hawick man jailed for headbutting police officers

A man has been jailed for seven months at Jedburgh Sheriff Court after admitting headbutting two police officers.

Stephen Milliken is already serving a 180-day prison sentence for assaulting his partner and spitting in the face of a clinical forensic nurse.

The 35-year-old admitted attacking the police officers at Howden Road in Jedburgh and at Galashiels police station on December 6.

Milliken, giving an address in Hawick High Street, was jailed for 160 days for the assaults on police officers and another 60 days for breaches of bail conditions.

Sheriff Peter Paterson ordered that that 220-day prison sentence run consecutively after Milliken’s current 180-day jail term expires.