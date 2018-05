A 40-year-old man has been jailed for three months at Jedburgh Sheriff Court for breaching bail conditions including being found under the influence of alcohol.

Jamie Wilkinson, of Silverbuthall Road, Hawick, had previously been released on bail on special conditions not to enter the part of Gala Park in Galashiels where his mother lives or to drink booze.

The court was told he was found at her home last Friday, however.