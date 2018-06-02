Hawick man jailed for assaulting partner

A man has been jailed for 180 days at Jedburgh Sheriff Court for assaulting his partner twice, then spitting in a nurse’s face.

Stephen Milliken repeatedly punched and kicked Natasha Murray to the body at his Hawick High Street home on Saturday, May 19.

A week later, he kicked her on the head to her injury, again in his High Street flat.

After being taken to Dalkeith police station in Midlothian, he spat in the face of a female clinical forensic nurse assessing him during the early hours of Sunday, May 20.

The 35-year-old pleaded guilty to all three charges and was given 60-day prison sentences for each offence by sheriff Euan Edment.

Milliken, appearing from custody, was admonished on a fourth charge of being in possession of cannabis at Hawick police station.