Breaching bail conditions resulted in Harrison Long being ordered at Selkirk Sheriff Court to carry out 70 hours’ unpaid work.

The 26-year-old, of Harden Place, Hawick, was allowed bail on the condition that he did not enter Gala Park in Galashiels.

However, he was found there in the company of someone described as an “extremely vulnerable female” on March 9 and 10, the court heard.

Long admitted breaching bail.