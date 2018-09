A man has been ordered to carry out 90 hours’ unpaid work at Jedburgh Sheriff Court after admitting slapping his wife in the face during an argument over money.

Neil Gibson, 30, of Wilson Drive, Hawick, also pleaded guilty to breaking two mirrors and a table lamp at a house in Branxholme Drive, Hawick, on May 21.

His nine-month community payback order is an alternative to custody, he was told.