Hawick man fined £550 over cannabis find

A man has been fined a total of £550 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court for growing cannabis.

Police officers investigating a broken window spotted the cannabis cultivation inside Cameron Duncan’s home in Galalaw Road, Hawick, on December 27.

A search warrant was obtained, and cannabis with a street value of between £490 and £620 was recovered, as well as three plants.

Defence lawyer Ed Hulme said his client had suffered chronic back pain since breaking his spine in 2001.

Duncan had become addicted to hydrocodine for pain relief but, in an effort to get off it, turned to cannabis, he said.

Mr Hulme said the cannabis was purely for his client’s own use.

Duncan, 52, was fined £350 for producing cannabis and another £200 for possession of the class-B drug.