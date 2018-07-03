Hawick man fined £540 over row about text message

An argument over a text message resulted in a fine of £540 for a man at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

Stephen Carver, 26, of McLaren Court, Hawick, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting and swearing and acting in an aggressive manner towards his then partner and struggling with her.

That offence was committed at a house in Silverbuthall Road, Hawick, on April 15.

The court was told that the couple had been together for six years and had what was described as a volatile relationship.

Depute fiscal Tessa Bradley explained that at 8.30am Carver’s partner noticed a text message he had received the night before and contacted the person who had sent it.

She added that Carver was angry she had done that, and an argument broke out between the pair, resulting in a physical struggle.

Defence lawyer Ed Hulme said the relationship was now over.

Sheriff Derrick McIntyre reduced Carver’s fine from £600 to £540 due to his guilty plea.