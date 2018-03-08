Hawick man fined £270 for abuse and threats

A man involved in a long-running dispute with neighbours has been fined a total of £270.

Jason Cooper, 46, pleaded guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to shouting and swearing and making offensive and abusive remarks at his home in Burnhead Road, Hawick, on September 2.

He also admitted behaving in a threatening manner and making racially abusive comments on November 11.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser explained that Cooper’s wife had been apprehended on September 2 and he took umbrage to that and began shouting and swearing at police officers while intoxicated.

Turning to the events on November 11, Mr Fraser said that Cooper had taken objection to a closed-circuit TV camera an elderly neighbour had put up pointing towards his home.

He began shouting and swearing at his neighbour calling him a Geordie b******* three times, and the police were called.

Defence lawyer Ed Hulme said the dispute was a “two-way street” and the neighbour had been trying to wind him up.

He added: “Whenever he reacts, the police are called as if on speed dial. They are as bad as each other.”

Cooper was fined £120 for the September 2 offence and £150 for what happened on November 11.