A man will stand trial at Jedburgh Sheriff Court next month on charges of sexually assaulting two 15-year-old girls.

Liam Sharkey, 21, denies committing those offences at his home in Hawick’s McLagan Drive on January 28.

He also pleaded not guilty to driving away a car without the consent of its owner and also with no insurance and no licence.

A trial date has been fixed for June 12.