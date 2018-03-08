Hawick man admits kicking car and making offensive comments

A man has admitted two offences at Jedburgh Sheriff Court following an incident in Hawick in January.

Ross Wightman, 37, of Wilton Dean, Hawick, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and making offensive comments and kicking a car at his partner’s home in Burnhead Road, Hawick, on January 14.

Wightman also admitted scratching grafitti on cell walls at Hawick police station.

A not-guilty plea to assaulting his partner to her injury was accepted by the crown, however.

Sentence was deferred until April 17 for background reports including an assessment for a domestic violence programme.