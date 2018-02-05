Hawick housing boss Margaret closes door on career

Margaret Ross retired as chief executive of Hawick-based Waverley Housing last Friday after 24 years’ service.

She started her Waverley career within corporate services and held a number of posts before appointment to the chief executive’s role in 2011.

During the banking crisis of 2008, Margaret secured the refinancing of a £22million loan when funder Lehman Brothers collapsed. Waverley was awarded Scottish SME Employer of the Year for investment in apprenticeships while she was chief executive and became the first organisation in the Borders to achieve Worldhost and the Living Wage accreditation.

Fraser Kelly succeeds Margaret.