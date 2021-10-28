Mountain rescue deployed at Mansfield Road to evacuate residents. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

HAWICK FLOODING PICTURE SPECIAL: Photographer Bill McBurnie captures flooding in Hawick after a major incident was declared this afternoon

Hawick was today trying to come to terms with yet more flooding as more than 500 homes were evacuated.

By Paul Kelly
Thursday, 28th October 2021, 7:02 pm

As the town took a battering from incessant rain photographer BILL McBURNIE was on hand to capture the scene and the work being carried out by the Hawick Flood Group and emergency services.

1. Mountain rescue deployed at Mansfield road to evacuate residents

Mountain rescue deployed at Mansfield Road to evacuate residents. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

Photo: Bill McBurnie

Photo Sales

2. Mansfield Road under water at 5pm and rising

Mansfield Road under water at 5 pm and rising. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

Photo: Bill McBurnie

Photo Sales

3. Councillor Stuart Marshall at Mansfield Road, Hawick

Councillor Stuart Marshall at Mansfield Road, Hawick. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

Photo: Bill McBurnie

Photo Sales

4. Jimmy Paterson showing the height of the river during the last flood yet has decided to stay in his home at Rosevale Street - despite warnings from Mountain Rescue teams

Jimmy Paterson showing the height of the river during the last flood yet has decided to stay in his home at Rosevale Street despite warnings from Mountain Rescue teams. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

Photo: Bill McBurnie

Photo Sales
Hawick
Next Page
Page 1 of 2