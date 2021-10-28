As the town took a battering from incessant rain photographer BILL McBURNIE was on hand to capture the scene and the work being carried out by the Hawick Flood Group and emergency services.
Mountain rescue deployed at Mansfield Road to evacuate residents. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)
Mansfield Road under water at 5 pm and rising. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)
Councillor Stuart Marshall at Mansfield Road, Hawick. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)
Jimmy Paterson showing the height of the river during the last flood yet has decided to stay in his home at Rosevale Street despite warnings from Mountain Rescue teams. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)
