Hawick firm eyes up new optician’s clinic in Jedburgh

A Borders optician’s firm which set its sights on the former Jedburgh post office shop will open its second clinic there in April.

Hawick Opticians is creating two new jobs through its expansion over the Dunion and brings back into use a High Street shop empty since the post office branch’s closure over a year ago.

Husband-and-wife team Lee Street and Tom Dunningham are expanding their business four years after they took over the Howegate-based WM Glennie Opticians in Hawick.

The couple, who have four children and are originally from Yorkshire, have worked as opticians for almost 14 years.

They employ three staff in Hawick, and the new shop in Jedburgh will create at least two more jobs.

Jedburgh’s post office branch at 39 High Street, moved to within the McColl’s convenience store in Canongate in January last year after Roy Weatherup, postmaster there for 27 years, retired.

Renovations are ongoing, and the new Jedburgh optician’s will be open six days a week from Monday, April 1.