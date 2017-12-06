Hawick drug user jailed for defying driving ban

A banned driver has been jailed for 54 days at Jedburgh Sheriff Court for taking his girlfriend’s car without her permission to go out and buy drugs.

Gary Crossett, 25, had only been released from custody by the Appeal Court in Edinburgh hours earlier when he decided to go on his ill-fated mission to Selkirk.

His girlfriend’s car sustained a puncture, so, at 5.45am on October 27, he telephoned his mother asking her to pick him up. She refused, and the police were then contacted.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said: “He was released from court and went back to his parents’ address.

“His partner came over from Kelso, and she put her car keys in her handbag.

“During the night, the mother got up and saw the accused moving around the house, going from one bedroom to another.

“At around 5.45am, the accused had taken his partner’s car and had got to the Oregon factory in Selkirk when he suffered a punctured tyre and also broke the car jack trying to fix it.

“He phoned his mother asking for her to pick him up, but she refused, and the police were called.

It later emerged that Crossett had crushed some medication on his iPad and had snorted it before going for that drive.

Crossett, of Hillend Drive, Hawick, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, without insurance and unfit through drink or drugs, plus stealing a set of car keys and driving without the vehicle’s owner’s consent.

Defence lawyer Ed Hulme said his client suffered from various mental health difficulties and drug-related issues.

In addition to being jailed, Crossett was disqualified from driving for another year.

Crossett had already been on remand in connection with this case, as well as serving a 60-day jail sentence for contempt of court.