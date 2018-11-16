Hawick drug-dealer jailed for over three months

A drug-dealer tried to get his partner to change her statement to the police and take the rap for his crimes, Jedburgh Sheriff Court has been told.

Alyxs Millar, 25, made 143 telephone calls to Cassie Robotham from Edinburgh Prison asking her to tell police that she used cannabis to bake cakes.

Millar told her she would “only get a slap on the wrists” if she changed her story in order to clear his name.

However, those calls from jail were monitored and other evidence of drug-dealing was found on Millar’s phone.

Millar was contacting Robotham during a period when he was prohibited from doing so by a court order.

He pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis at his home in Eildon Road, Hawick, between April and June 2017.

He also admitted threatening or abusive behaviour and attempting to pervert the course of justice last year.

Millar was jailed for a total of 112 days.