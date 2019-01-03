Hawick drug dealer jailed after being reported to police by his mum

A drug dealer reported to the police by his own mother has been jailed for eight months at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Gary Crossett, 26, pleaded guilty to being in possession of 794 diazepam tablets with intent to supply and also having £75 worth of heroin.

That offence was committed at his mother’s home in Hillend Drive, Hawick, on November 24.

The court was told that Crossett was staying at the family home on the proviso that he stayed off drugs.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said: “The position here is that the accused is in a relationship with a lady. She saw him in possession of a wooden box on the morning of November 24. She took the box from him and found it to be full of controlled drugs.

“She showed this to the accused’s mother, and there was an argument.

“Mrs Crossett then went to Hawick police station to say he was in possession of drugs.

“She explained that the accused had been staying at her home in an attempt to get him clean from drugs.

“The accused accepted they belonged to him.”

The diazepam tablets had a value of around £400, the court heard.

Defence lawyer Ed Hulme said his client’s drug addiction had been spiralling out of control and to pay for his heroin use, he had been supplying the class-C substance.

Sheriff Derrick McIntyre told Crossett he had received numerous chances to remain free but he had spurned them so he was now being sent to prison.

His sentence was reduced from 12 months to eight months to reflect his guilty plea and the time he had already spent in custody in connection with the offences.