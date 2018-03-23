Hawick drink-driver fined £400 and banned from road for year

A drink-driver handed his car keys to a police officer at an accident scene and told him: “I won’t be needing these anymore,” Jedburgh Sheriff Court heard this week.

Trainee brickie Jamie Kyle was almost three times the legal alcohol limit when he crashed his car into a pile of snow during the wintry weather that hit the Borders at the start of the month.

The 20-year-old, of Chay Blyth Place, Hawick, has been banned from the road for 12 months and fined £400 after admitting driving with a breath-alcohol count of 60 microgrammes, the legal limit being 22, in Princes Street, Hawick, on March 4.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said police officers were on duty at around 2.40am when they were informed of an accident involving a Mazda sports car.

He explained: “It had been in collision with a pile of snow. It was at the end of the heavy snow weekend.

“The engine and exhaust were still warm, and the accused was asked if he knew anything about it.

“He admitted he had been driving and handed over the keys from his pocket and said to the sergeant ‘I won’t be needing these anymore’.”

Defence lawyer Mat Patrick said his client had been out for the evening with friends and intended to get a taxi home, but when they were left with no taxi he admitted having taken a chance.

Mr Patrick said: “While it is not a surprise to him that he was over the limit, it was a surprise to him how much he was, and I believe he would benefit from being placed on the drink-drivers’ rehabilitation scheme as I believe some education is required.”

Kyle is an apprentice bricklayer but the court was told his job is in jeopardy as a result of his drink-driving conviction.

Mr Patrick said: “His employers say he is no use to them without a licence. A final decision has still to be made on that.”

Sheriff Derrick McIntyre agreed Kyle should be offered a place on a rehabilitation scheme course offering three months off his ban if completed successfully at his own expense.