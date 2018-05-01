Hawick couple accused of benefit fraud

A couple have denied a benefits fraud involving almost £10,000.

Erika Kilic, 34, and Rahmi Kilic, 40, both of Galalaw Road, Hawick, deny that allegation and will stand trial at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on May 29.

It is alleged both made false statements saying they only worked 16 hours a week at a rate of £6.50 a week to get housing benefit of £3,356 to which they were not entitled on February 2, 2015.

Erika Kilic is further alleged to have stated she had separated from her husband to claim £2,955 income support she was not entitled to and £3,087 in housing benefit.