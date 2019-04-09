Hawick Community Council ‘still needs to discuss’ £3m Pine Burns fund

The potential recipients of a £3m wind farm fund remain in limbo after Hawick Community Council turned its back on a deal agreed last year.

A verbal agreement had been reached between the seven community councils in Teviot and Liddesdale over division of the community benefit fund, set up by Pines Burn developer Energiekontor after approval was given for the 12-turbine wind farm near Bonchester Bridge.

That fund, believed to be worth up to £120,000 a year for the next 25 years, was to be divided equally between the community councils, with Hobkirk set to get a double share because of its proximity to the development.

Newcastleton, Upper Liddesdale and Hermitage, Southdean, Hobkirk, Upper Teviotdale and Borthwick Water and Denholm community councils all signed the deal, with Hawick due to put pen to paper early this year following a by-election called after membership fell below the minimum required.

However some members of the new-look Hawick council said at its March meeting that they wanted to change the way the fund is distributed so that it was based on population, which, with its population of 14,800, would see Hawick get three-quarters of the cash – a move which its rural counterparts insist should not be allowed to happen.

And a month on, it seems no progress has been made.

Updating members at Hawick Community Council’s April meeting held in the Town Hall on Monday, chairwoman Gillian Morgan said there was still a lot to discuss – a claim refuted by some of her colleagues.

Mrs Morgan said: “Members of Hawick Community Council are currently considering issues of the community benefit fund. We will be arranging to meet with the other community councils involved in the near future.”

But some long-standing members urged Mrs Morgan and new joint vice chairman Graham Marshall to honour the original agreement.

French White said: “Does this mean you can look back at any decision we have made and change it?

“As far as Pines Burn is concerned this community council made a decision in December and I think that decision should stand.

“I do not see what the debate is. We agreed that decision in December and it should not be changed.”

Duncan Taylor said there was nothing further to discuss.

“It’s a point of principal,” he said. “Either we agree that as a community council we get X amount of cash or it should be divvied up by population.

“I think it should be done on community council and I do not think I’m going to change my mind if we discuss it further. That was the view of this community council.

“I do not see the point of discussing it any further because it is a point of principal, not a case of getting more information.

“Yes we can discuss how to spend the money because we have not discussed that. But the mechanism of dividing it up has been agreed.”

Agreeing with Mr White and Mr Taylor, Wilson George said it should go to a vote, but that request went unheeded with Mrs Morgan deciding to move the meeting on as “no specific question had been asked”.