Hawick charity planning to move around corner

A Hawick charity supplying low-cost household furniture to disadvantaged people is hoping to expand by moving into a new home.

Home Basics, currently based in Teviot Crescent, has submitted a planning application to move around the corner into the old Kwik-Fit garage in the town’s Croft Road.

The charity, established 20 years ago at Walkerburn, has been operating in Hawick since 2008, providing cut-price used furniture and household items to those in need.

Home Basics business manager Dennis Fisher said the proposed move would enable the charity to expand and take on extra staff, offering potential for up to eight additional posts to be created.

He added: “We first started in Weensland Road and moved to Teviot Crescent in 2012.

“Our current premises have been highly effective in supporting disadvantaged people and also in recycling and reuse of household items

“We also work with Scottish Borders Council on servicing a re-use cabin based at the Hawick community recycle centre.

“The application will enable us to increase our work in Hawick, providing a larger range of affordable furniture, more employment and volunteering opportunities and some employability training to local people.”

The charity also runs a depot in Walkerburn.

For details of how to donate furniture, call 01450 363974.