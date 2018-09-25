Hawick brothers jailed for battering victim with his own crutches

Two brothers responsible for a vicious attack in a Hawick street in broad daylight using their victim’s crutches as a weapon have been jailed for eight months each.

Colin Adamson, 19, and elder brother Shane, 21, rained blows down on Jason Lowe as he lay defenceless on the ground, as well as kicking him to the head and body.

The attack, said to have been sparked by a dispute over money owed, was captured on CCTV, and that footage was played at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

It only ended after a passing motorist stopped his vehicle to intervene, prompting the brothers to run off.

The pair were jailed for 243 days apiece.

Colin Adamson’s sentence will start on February 13, 2019, after a current jail term expires.

Shane Adamson’s sentence was backdated to August 28, that being when he was first remanded in custody in connection with the offence.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said: “The astonishing thing is that, given the ferocity of this assault, there was no injury.”

He said the consequences could have been far worse and praised a “very brave” passer-by for going to Mr Lowe’s aid and scaring the brothers off.

The fiscal asked that the video be played to the court “because it shows things I could not possibly describe”.

The Adamsons, both from Hawick, pleaded guilty to assaulting Mr Lowe by punching and kicking him repeatedly to the head and body and repeatedly striking him on the head and body with his crutches in North Bridge Street, Hawick, on June 11.

Sheriff Kevin Drummond described their onslaught as a “callous and vicious assault”.