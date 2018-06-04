Hawick 80-year-old facing £600 court bill for vandal attack on car

An 80-year-old woman has been ordered to pay compensation for vandalising a car during a dispute with a neighbour.

Isabelle Hunter was caught on closed-circuit TV walking past the vehicle at night and spray-painting it.

The pensioner was found guilty after trial at Jedburgh Sheriff Court of wilfully or recklessly damaging a car parked overnight in Havelock Place, Hawick, on September 9.

Hunter, now living in Howdenbank in Hawick, was fined £250 and ordered to pay £350 compensation to the car’s owner.