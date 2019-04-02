Hawick 49-year-old admits causing disturbance while wielding with baseball bat

A man has admitted being involved in a domestic disturbance in Hawick involving a baseball bat at the weekend.

Kenneth Tice pleaded guilty to a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at his Lothian Street home on Saturday.

Appearing from custody at Jedburgh Sheriff Court, the 49-year-old admitted shouting and swearing, uttering threats, challenging another to fight and banging on a door with a baseball bat.

He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of an offensive weapon, namely a baseball bat.

Sentence was deferred for six months for good behaviour.