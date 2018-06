A man has admitted making threatening phone calls to Police Scotland.

Fraser Miller, 43, of Weensland Road, Hawick, pleaded guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to sending menacing messages to police call handlers on several occasions on June 8 and 9.

During those calls, he threatened violence to police officers and others and claimed to be in possession of knives and firearms.

Sentence was deferred until Monday, July 23, for the production of background reports.