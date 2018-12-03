Hawick 40-year-old ordered to pay £100 compensation to Jedburgh pub attack victim

A 40-year-old man has been ordered to carry out 210 hours’ unpaid work in the community after admitting charges of assault and threatening behaviour at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

Ricky Lee, of Wellfield Road, Hawick, was also ordered to pay £100 compensation to the 58-year-old victim he attacked in the Carter’s Rest pub in Jedburgh’s Abbey Place on February 8.

He also admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner in Teviot Crescent, Hawick, on May 4 and striking parked cars.

Those sentences were an alternative to custody due to his record, Lee was told.