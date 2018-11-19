Hawick 33-year-old jailed for attacking partner

A man has been jailed for nine months at Jedburgh Sheriff Court for assaulting his partner and breaching bail by moving to London and missing court dates.

Jason Wright, 33, was originally sentenced to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work in the community for those offences.

However, he failed to comply with those orders so he was brought back to Jedburgh Sheriff Court to be given jail sentences totalling 270 days instead.

The court heard how Wright turned up at the home of Ashley Gallagher in Queens Drive, Hawick, in May and assaulted her by repeatedly punching her to the head to her injury.

She suffered swelling to her right cheek, the court heard.

Defence lawyer Ross Dow said his client, formerly of Galalaw Road in Hawick, had been in a relationship with Miss Gallagher for two years but they had both been drinking that day and there was a falling-out between the pair.

Mr Dow added: “He is full of regret.”