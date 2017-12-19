Harriers brave plunging temperatures

Gala Harriers’ athletics squad headed to the hills last Saturday as part of its annual Ladhope XC handicap run.

More than 20 senior athletes and 24 junior athletes battled cold and icy conditions to take part in the challenging run, with the course being adapted slightly because of the slippery ground.

Jamie McGowan (pictured displaying his shield) was victorious in the senior race, completing the course in 34.30 – 30 seconds quicker than his predicted time of 35 minutes, with a start time of 21.45 and finish time of 56.15.

Second place went to Craig Mattocks, who finished in 56.41, starting at 23.45 and finishing four seconds quicker than his predicted time.

Bob Johnson took third place, starting at 19.45 minutes, finishing in 56.47, with a total run time of 37.02 – two seconds quicker than his predicted time of 37 minutes.

The junior race was won by Kacie Brown, who finished in 24.13 with a start time of 0.45 seconds, followed by Lennon Partek, who finished in 24.21 with a start time of 4 minutes 10 seconds.

Third place went to Seb Darlow in a time of 24.28, with a start time of one minute 40 seconds.

Winners were presented with their shields at the end of the race.