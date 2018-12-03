Harestanes santa dash: In pictures

A bit of rain completely failed to dampen the Christmas spirits of 88 Santas who flocked to Harestanes at the weekend for the second annual festive fun run and family walk.

Organised by Live Borders, the event saw Santas of all ages and abilities complete a 5km fun run through Harestanes’ scenic winter wonderland, while others strolled the 1.5km family walk route, splendidly decorated by local school children.

“We had Santas of all ages and abilities and some four-legged friends taking part too, which made for a great day,” said Lori Lee from Live Borders. “Plenty turned up on the day to take part. There was a bit of morning rain, but it did little to dampen the atmosphere.”

Young musicians from Youth Borders music forum Sound Cycle performed in the courtyard where the runners finished and those wearing a Santa suit or hat were treated to a warming drink in the cafe for their efforts.

Further entertainment was on hand from story tellers and Christmas shoppers could pick up a gift or two at the craft stalls.

“A big thanks to everyone who ran or walked, and to all the stallholders, musicians, staff and volunteers for making it possible,” Lori added.

For information on more festive fun at Harestanes, including Christmas quest, ‘Santa’s Harestanes Happening 2’, go to www.liveborders.org.uk