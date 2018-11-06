Guy Fawkes night celebrated on Denholm Green

Denholm never fails to celebrate Guy Fawkes night in style and this year’s efforts were just as impressive as ever.

Hundreds gathered on the village green on Monday night to see a huge bonfire, complete with Guy himself on top, burned to the ground as fireworks lit up the sky overhead.

Libby Jones, Zoe McGlasson, Maizy Jones and Lucy McGlasson from Jedburgh.

The annual event, one of the longest-running in the region, attracted spectators from Hawick, Jedburgh and beyond and was organised once again by the Auld Cross Keys Inn and the Denholm Feurars and Householders’ Council.

A colourful fireworks display was sponsored, once again, by Auld Cross Keys owners Karen Massey and David Bennet while the bonfire was built and lit by the Feurars.

Auld Cross Keys bar manager Ongdi Sherpa said: “We, once again, received a lot of donations from the public and villagers and would like to thank them for their support.

“It was a really good turnout, the green was very busy and everyone enjoyed the display and bonfire.”

Katie, Luke and Ellie Vert with Allan Scott from Jedburgh at Denholm's bonfire.

Gordy Campbell, of the Feurars, added: “We would like to give a big thank to all of the volunteers for their hard work in creating a safe atmosphere at another amazing Denholm bonfire.

“The weather was great as was the night.

“Thanks also to Dave and Karen and the Pyro Crew for a great fireworks display.”